8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Sept. 15-17

PORTLAND, Oregon — The fall season is officially here — time to dust off your UGG boots, sip on a pumpkin spice latte and pull on a sweater as we head into rainy fall days in the Rose City.

This weekend brings a multitude of transitional events; you've got Snackfest PDX, Portland Polish Festival, Apple Fest, Portland Juggling Festival and more to look forward to. Here is our list of 8 things to do.

Snackfest PDX

When: Sept. 15-17

Where: 100 Southeast Alder Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Are you looking to expand your taste buds? Look no more. SnackFest is a food festival featuring goodies from hot food vendors, food trucks, food purveyors, retailers and more. There will be live entertainment, countless demos, educational breakout sessions and a chance to meet the creators behind some of Portland's popular food and products. There will also be one-off pop-ups from a few of the featured chefs. The event is open to all ages and is free, which the exception of a few ticketed events. Don't miss a chance to get your snack on this weekend.

Portland Polish Festival

When: Sept. 16-17

Where: 3900 North Interstate Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Come out, celebrate and experience Polish culture. Have a chance to try some pierogi (dumplings made with either cheese and potato or cabbage and mushroom), bigos (stew made with sausage and cabbage), kielbasa (sausage), or placki ziemniaczane (potato pancakes). And save room for Polish deserts such as chrusty (deep fried pastry twists) or sernik (Polish cheesecake) that you can wash down with some Polish beer. There will also be numerous live performances, polka contests, exhibits about Polish history and culture, activities for kids and more. Admission is free for all ages; all food and drinks can only be purchased with festival tokens.

Every year at the Festival we have various performances from Polish groups from around the world. One that stands out is... Posted by Portland Polish Festival on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Apple Fest 🍎

When: Sept. 17, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 11640 Southwest Boones Ferry Road, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Tryon Life Community Farm is putting on their one-day annual festival dedicated to all things apples, offering apple cider pressing, apple-themed games, apple desserts, and tastings of both apples and last year's batch of hard ciders. There will also be an apple dessert contest. Bring your favorite apple-themed dessert and head over to apple-solutely enjoy the festival.

We had such a great time last weekend learning how to fresh fresh apple cider, drinking hard and freshly pressed cider,... Posted by Tryon Life Community Farm on Friday, August 18, 2023

Portland Juggling Festival 2023

When: Sept. 15-17

Where: Multiple locations

What's going on: A Portland juggling group, the Portland Jugglers are putting on a three-day festival filled with a weekend of workshops, open juggling, games and a Vaudeville Extravaganza show at Reed College. Bring the whole family and pick up a unique skill set. Tickets are available on the Portland Jugglers website for purchase with the option of full weekend passes or just show tickets.

Mount Angel Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 14-17

Where: Mount Angel, Ore.

What's going on: Mount Angel Oktoberfest is a longstanding beloved festival in the Northwest celebrating its 56th year, marking the harvest in Bavarian style. The event will have over 50 food vendors, traditional Bavarian food, an arts and crafts show and lots of activities for the whole family. The festival does require tickets for entrance, ranging from $10 to $20 depending on the day you attend. There will be free activities, all taking place in Mount Angel. All proceeds support a nonprofit organization.

The Maize at the Pumpkin Patch

When: Now- Oct. 31

Where: The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island, 16511 Northwest Gillihan Road, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: It's that time again, fall time! And nothing screams fall family fun time like a corn maze and a pumpkin patch. This year "The Maize" is turning 25. It just opened last weekend on Sauvie Island and will remain open through Halloween. Grab your pumpkin spice lattes and head on over to "The Maize" to kickstart fall before the official start of the season.

Chapman "Swift Watch"

When: September (One hour before sunset)

Where: Chapman Elementary School, 1445 Northwest 26th Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The swifts are back, and they're early this year. All month long, around sunset, you can sit out and watch the speedy little birds swarm through the sky before funneling down the chimney at Chapman Elementary School. The viewing draws crowds of people to the Northwest Portland site. Experts say the swifts are following a 30-year migration pattern that includes Chapman’s chimney.

Dahlia Festival

When: Now-Sept. 30

Where: Swan Island Dahlias, 995 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Canby, Ore.

What's going on: Ever dreamt of walking on a rainbow? Here's your chance. The annual Dahlia Festival is underway in Canby with almost 40 acres of stunning dahlias, featuring over 370 dahlia verities. The festival also features picnic tables, food carts, live music on the weekend, classes and more. Admission and parking is free.

