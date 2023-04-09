8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Sept. 8-10

This week you've got the KAYTRAMINÉ concert, the Tina Turner Musical, The Maize at the Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island and more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The fall season is unofficially here — time to put away those bathing suits and bring out your cardigans for those rainy fall days ahead in the Rose City.

This weekend brings an array of transitional events, you've got the KAYTRAMINÉ concert, the Tina Turner Musical, The Maize at the Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island and more to look forward to. Here is our list of 8 things to do.

KAYTRAMINÉ

When: Sept. 9

Where: McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 Southwest Halsey Street, Troutdale, Ore.

What's going on: Portland-born rapper Aminé and Grammy award-wining producer, KAYTRANADA joined forces to release their collaborative album as KAYTRAMINÉ earlier this summer. The album features other top artists like Big Sean, Pharrell Williams, amongst others. This is their second stop on their five-date North American tour by the same name. The show is part of McMenamins' Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn.

Tina Turner Musical

When: Sept. 5-10

Where: Keller Auditorium, 222 Southwest Clay Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is rolling in to the Rose City this week with multiple performances. The Broadway show tells the inspiring story of Turner, a woman who broke barriers and became the queen of rock n' roll. The musical will featured her much loved songs.

Brazilian Festival

When: Sept. 10

Where: Portland Mercado, 7238 Southeast Foster Road, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The 6th annual celebration of Brazilian Independence Day and culture in Portland is happening this Sunday. The festival will be held at the Portland Mercado and will feature live music, performances, traditional food, arts vendors and much more. The festival is free and family-friendly and runs from noon through 5 p.m.

Portland Dragon Boat Festival

When: Sept. 9-10

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The annual Portland Dragon Boat Festival is back. Races run pretty much the length of Tom McCall Waterfront Park, but the festival itself will be down at the south end, between the Hawthorne Bridge and RiverPlace as in the past. This includes food vendors, which features Cousins Maine Lobster, a beer garden, entertainment and merchandise.

The Maize at the Pumpkin Patch

When: Now- Oct. 31

Where: The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island, 16511 Northwest Gillihan Road, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: It's that time again, fall time! And nothing screams fall family fun time like a corn maze and a pumpkin patch. This year "The Maize" is turning 25. It just opened last weekend on Sauvie Island and will remain open through Halloween. Grab your pumpkin spice latte's and head on over to "The Maize" to kick start fall before the initial start of the season.

Johnstoberfest

When: Sept. 9

Where: John's Marketplace (All three locations)

What's going on: Although it's only September, Portland has an array of Oktoberfest events going on nearly every weekend to satisfy your beer-swilling desires. If you're not familiar with John's Marketplace, it features a notoriously huge selection of beer, so they know their stuff when it comes to its consumption — and they've got three locations at which to get an early start on the Oktoberfest festivities.

Chapman "Swift Watch"

When: September (One hour before sunset)

Where: Chapman Elementary School, 1445 Northwest 26th Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The swifts are back, and they're early this year. All month long, around sunset, you can sit out and watch the speedy little birds swarm through the sky before funneling down the chimney at Chapman Elementary School. The viewing draws crowds of people to the Northwest Portland site. Experts say the swifts are following a 30-year migration pattern that includes Chapman’s chimney.

Dahlia Festival

When: Now-Sept. 30

Where: Swan Island Dahlias, 995 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Canby, Ore.

What's going on: Ever dreamt of walking on a rainbow? Here's your chance. The annual Dahlia Festival is underway in Canby with almost 40 acres of stunning dahlias featuring over 370 dahlia verities. The festival also features picnic tables, food carts, live music on the weekend, classes and more. Admission and parking is free.

—