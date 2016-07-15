9 things to do around Portland this weekend | July 15-17

If you're in the mood for music, food, drinks and the arts under the Pacific Northwest sun, you will not be disappointed.

PORTLAND, Ore. — "Festival" is the watchword this weekend because there are plenty to choose from throughout the greater Portland area. If you're in the mood for music, food, drinks and the arts under the Pacific Northwest sun, you will not be disappointed.

Paseo

When: July 15-17

Where: Downtown Portland, South Park Blocks between Salmon and Jefferson and Director Park

What's going on: This free three-day festival promises music, poetry, theater, visual arts and family activities, featuring long lists of artists and vendors centering people of color. It's presented by PGE with City of Portland as a major sponsor.

Tigard Music Festival

When: July 15-17

Where: Main Street, Tigard, Ore. 97223

What's going on: If you're in the Tualatin Valley area and feel the call of a free, three-day festival closer to home, this might be your jam. The festival features eight bands ranging from classic rock to country to Salsa. Main Street in Tigard will also feature music, food, drinks and shopping.

Wild Hare Music Festival

When: July 15-16

Where: Clackamas County Fairgrounds, Canby, Ore.

What's going on: Kicking off this Friday is the Wild Hare Music Festival in Canby. The two-day festival features live music from 22 different artists, food, drink and camping. This is the first time that the festival has been held at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds and thousands of attendees are expected. Tickets for Friday are already sold out and Saturday tickets are going fast.

Sherwood Robin Hood Festival

When: July 15-16

Where: Old Town Sherwood near Sherwood City Hall, 22560 SW Pine Street

What's going on: If renaissance fairs are more your style, take a trip to the dark ages in Sherwood this weekend. Enjoy the parade, food, drinks, shopping, music and other performers, archery competitions and martial arts demonstrations. There's also a castle building contest!

Love, Oregon

When: July 15-17

Where: Camp Colton, Colton, Ore.

What's going on: Organizers call this a new "micro-festival" featuring music, food and beautiful natural surroundings. There will be family-friendly camp activities, farm-to-table meals from local chefs, speakers and workshops. Those last two categories feature topics on health, climate change, food and restaurants, songwriting, nature photography, foraging, and flora and fauna identification.

Ten Tiny Dances

When: Saturday, July 9 at 10 a.m.

Where: Beaverton City Park, 12500 SW 4th St., Beaverton

What's going on: If you're fascinated by dance, this free event will be worth your time. As the name implies, this event features 10 dance performances on a 4-foot by 4-foot stage on the Beaverton City Park lawn. The dances cover a range of contemporary and traditional choreography. From the organizers: "This event engages, surprises, delights, and perhaps challenges the community around art in public spaces, and highlights the artistic and cultural diversity of Beaverton."

La Strada dei Pastelli Chalk Art Festival

When: July 16-17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day

Where: Downtown Hillsboro, along E Main Street from 1st Avenue to 4th Avenue

What's going on: Amazing visual artists in the medium of chalk take over East Main Street, letting attendees peer into the process and admire the finished products. Meanwhile, there will be a stage with performing artists, local art vendors, and hands-on activities for kids.

Art on the Beach

When: July 16-18

Where: Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve, on the beach in front of Chinook Winds Casino Resort (Lincoln City)

What's going on: Local artists use sand as their massive canvas, alongside other family-friendly activities — checking out sea stars in tidepools, enjoying a workshop on the "forests of the sea" and listening to talks on art and science.

Concours d'Elegance

When: Sunday, July 17 all day

Where: Pacific University lawn, 2043 College Way, Forest Grove