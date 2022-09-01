8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sep. 2-4

This weekend brings the Grand Prix of Portland, Lose Yr Mind Fest, Art in the Pearl and a whole lot more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After a few days of uncomfortable heat this week, things are looking warm and pleasant for the weekend ahead. That said, here's your obligatory reminder that summer must come to an end. Who knows how many more weekends we've got to enjoy some awesome events under the sun!

Grand Prix of Portland

When: September 2-4

Where: Portland International Raceway, 1940 North Victory Boulevard, Portland

What's going on: If going fast is in your wheelhouse, then you're probably already planning to attend the Grand Prix of Portland. The big event features nine races from five racing series over just three days, culminating in the venerable IndyCar Series on Sunday. Hear the roar of the engines! Smell the burning rubber! Watch the cars go 'round and 'round many times!

Lose Yr Mind Fest

When: September 2-3

Where: Multiple locations

What's going on: Say what you will about whether Portland is cool or clean or kind these days, it's certainly a great time and place for smaller-scale music festivals. Lose Yr Mind Fest returns Friday, boasting more than 30 bands across four venues in just two days. The venues are all in the Central Eastside Industrial District and within walking distance: Swan Dive, Vitalidad, The Get Down and Bunk Bar.

Art in the Pearl

When: September 3-5

Where: North Park Blocks, Northwest 8th and Everett, Portland

What's going on: Walk about the North Park Blocks (for free) and peruse the works of artists by the dozens in all manner of media. Organizers say that Art in the Pearl has been named one of the top 10 arts and crafts festivals in the country, and it's not difficult to believe. In addition to the works on offer, the festival features theater, music and hands-on activities for all and sundry.

Arab Mahrajan Festival

When: Sunday, Sept. 4

Where: Oaks Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland

What's going on: Once again, here's an event that costs nothing to attend and a wealth of culture to enjoy. The Arab Mahrajan Festival features a variety of food, a bazaar, music, dancing, poetry, clothing, crafts, henna and activities for kids.

Moonlight Market

When: September 3-4

Where: Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett Street, Portland

What's going on: It still feels like summer in Portland, but we're careening ever faster toward the fall. At Lan Su's Moonlight Market this weekend, the garden celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival — offering a market stocked with local Asian businesses, food and cultural performances. Tickets are required for this event, which starts at 2 p.m. each day and ends at 9 p.m.

Ukrainian Day PDX

When: Saturday, Sept. 3

Where: Westmoreland Park, 7530 SE 22nd Avenue, Portland

What's going on: When Russia first launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Portland saw a surge of support for Ukraine and celebration of the nation's culture — and rightly so. Luckily there are still some places to keep showing that support. Ukrainian Day features live music, dancing, traditional Ukrainian food, arts and crafts, raffles and activities for the whole family. Also, organizers say that all profits raised during the festival will go toward "medical and military safety equipment" for Ukraine.

OTHER STORIES: Fate of Ukrainian lands held by Russia still seems unclear

Waterfront Concert and Festival

When: Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m.

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 1020 SW Naito Parkway, Portland

What's going on: The Portland waterfront is the place to be Saturday afternoon and evening, when the park becomes one big outdoor concert venue. Did we mention it's free? Opening the performance are a list of local artists, who will perform throughout the afternoon. At 7 p.m. that night, the Oregon Symphony begins its concert, culminating in Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture and a cannonade from the Oregon Army National Guard.

Heritage Soulfest 2022

When: Sunday, Sept. 4

Where: Alberta Abbey, 126 NE Alberta Street, Portland