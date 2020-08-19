8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 19-21

This weekend's really got everything — a soapbox derby, Thunderbirds, Isaac Brock, bike races, burgers, couture, Shakespeare and a street fair.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's probably tempting to go out to the Oregon Coast this weekend, like any summer weekend. But there's so much to do in and around the city of Portland. This weekend's really got everything — a soapbox derby, Thunderbirds, Isaac Brock, bike races, burgers, couture, Shakespeare and a street fair.

PDX Adult Soapbox Derby

When: Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Mt. Tabor Park, Portland

What's going on: Full grown humans plummeting down a winding Mt. Tabor road in wheeled machines of their own making. Some of those contraptions are built for speed, others made for mayhem. Seriously, what's not to love? It's free to spectate, but the organizers have asked for donations to keep the event going for years to come. May they ride eternal, shiny and chrome.

Oregon International Air Show

When: August 19-21

Where: McMinnville Airport, McMinnville, Ore.

What's going on: Planes are awesome. That's pretty much the premise of the Oregon International Air Show, and it never disappoints. The weekend will be filled with aerial exploits from some incredibly skilled pilots and spectacular aircraft from all eras, including appearances from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Modest Mouse at The Square

When: August 19-20

Where: Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland

What's going on: Back in my day, Modest Mouse was the tops, they were really something else. Now they're playing Portland's Pioneer Courthouse Square — two days in a row. Hot dog! True West and The Square have set up big shows downtown just about every weekend from now into September. They aren't free, but it's a cool way (it may actually be very warm) to experience great music at an outdoor venue right in the heart of Portland.

Portland Criterium

When: Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: North Park Blocks (Northwest 8th and Northwest Everett Street), downtown Portland

What's going on: After a gap of almost 10 years, criterium racing — a short circuit form of bicycle racing — has returned to Portland's North Park Blocks. This ain't the Tour de France. Competitors peddle fast and furious around a relatively short course, jockeying for position and reaching speeds around or above 30 miles per hour. It's free to watch, and you can post up in one spot while the racers flit past you every couple of minutes.

Portland Mercury's Burger Week

When: August 15-21

Where: Multiple locations

What's going on: Watching a bunch of cyclists peddle themselves half to death can sure work up a mean hunger in a hard-watching spectator. Good thing the Mercury's Burger Week is back! Visit any number of Portland metro burger joints for very special offerings, each offered for $8. Go forth and eat.

Portland Fashion Week

When: August 16-21

Where: Moxy Hotel, 585 Southwest 10th Avenue, Portland

What's going on: Style may be the primary draw, but Portland Fashion Week puts a lot of emphasis on the fact that it's carbon negative, encourages cruelty-free products and adopts a philosophy of "slow fashion" — trying to veer away from impulse buying and toward quality craftsmanship. The runway and other main events began Wednesday night and run through the weekend.

Shakespeare in the Park

When: August 18-21

Where: Griffin Oaks Park, 1800 Northeast Griffin Oaks Street, Hillsboro

What's going on: “O, wonder! How many goodly creatures are there here! How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world, That has such people in't!" Can you believe it? Summer is waning already, and what better way to mark the season than enjoying Shakespeare's final play in a park. "The Tempest" will be performed at Griffin Oaks Park in Hillsboro this weekend, then moves to Shute Park next week for a final run. Oh, and it's free.

Multnomah Days

When: Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Multnomah Village, Capitol Highway between Garden Home Road and Southwest 31st Avenue, Portland