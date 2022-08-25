8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 26-28

Check out Hood to Coast, PDX Hip Hop Week, PDX Pop Now! Festival, Rooftop Roller Disco, Hawthorne Street Fair and more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a big weekend in Portland for music and movement. Runners and walkers will be making the trek in teams from Mount Hood to the Oregon Coast, a big annual event. But if you're staying in the city, there's a lot of local music to check out — whether you're into hip hop, rock or whatever else.

Hood to Coast Relay

When: Friday, Aug. 26

Where: Timberline Lodge, Government Camp, Ore.

What's going on: Friday marks the return of MOAR, the Mother of All Relays! Organizers boast that this relay race — or a few races in one, really — is the most popular and largest of its kind in the world, drawing people from all over the U.S. and beyond. The event features teams of eight to 12 members traveling either 198 miles for the full race from Timberline Lodge to the coast or 128 miles from Portland to the coast.

PDX Hip Hop Week

When: August 20-26

Where: Multiple locations

What's going on: It started in 2015 with a single day connecting Portland's hip hop scene with political action at the city level, but since 2019 it has grown to occupy a full week. The through-line is that the organizers want to put a spotlight on Portland's hip hop culture and music through entertainment, education and community-building events. There are shows and other events going on all week.

A Culinary Tribute: Forever Brophy

When: Saturday, Aug. 27, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Alumbra Cellars, Dayton, Ore.

What's going on: Former students of the Oregon Culinary Institute pay tribute to the late chef and instructor Dan Brophy — murdered by his wife, Nancy Crampton Brophy, in 2018. The students will be honoring him with a five-course family style dinner inspired by his teachings, with wine pairings from Alumbra Cellars. Proceeds go to Beaverton's Domestic Violence Resource Center.

PDX Pop Now! Festival

When: August 22-28

Where: Multiple locations

What's going on: If you want to see Portland musical artists outside of the hip hop world, that's going on this week as well. The PDX Pop Now! Festival includes literally dozens of local artists, performing at venues throughout the city. Whereas past versions of the event were all-volunteer, organizers say that pandemic hardships inspired them to switch gears this year, making sure that artists and venues are paid. It includes both all ages and 21+ shows, so there's a little something for everyone.

Rooftop Roller Disco

When: Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: 2201 Lloyd Center, 9th Avenue entrance between Halsey and Multnomah, Portland

What's going on: Enjoy a good old fashioned skate with Portland's resident experts, the Rose City Rollers, and all on the rooftop of a Lloyd Center parking structure. There will be a live DJ, tunes for groovin', food and drink served on-site, and free skate and gear rentals from Skatemobile — although supplies of the latter are limited. Tickets are free, though they do request donations to support the Rollers.

Hawthorne Street Fair

When: Sunday, Aug. 28

Where: Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard from Southeast 30th to Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Portland

What's going on: One of the oldest and largest street fairs in Portland returns. Sunday is the 39th annual Hawthorne Street Fair, and organizers expect a big rebound in the number of vendors, visitors, food and other fun stuff. There will be live music from two separate stages and from buskers throughout.

Portland Summer Free for All

When: August 25-28

Where: Multiple locations

What's going on: Technically the City of Portland's "Summer Free for All" has been going on all summer, but there's a lot of different fun stuff going on this weekend in particular for the whole family. The movie "Moana" is screening Friday evening at Glenhaven Park, while a hip hop festival premieres at George Park. On Saturday, catch R&B singer Kimberly Monique at Irving Park or see "Raya and the Last Dragon" at Sewallcrest Park. On Sunday, dust off your jitterbug and catch the big band sounds of the Providence Stage Band at Laurelhurst Park.

Alibi 75th Anniversary Luau

When: August 25-28

Where: The Alibi Tiki Lounge