LOS ANGELES — “Parasite” has won the best picture Oscar, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film.

Bong Joon Ho’s class satire has been one of the season’s darlings, despite failing to garner any Academy Award nominations for its cast.

He ties Walt Disney now for the most Oscars won in one night, a record Disney set in 1953.

Disney had received the four wins for different films, but Bong got them all for the same film.

Bong’s acumen in creating his tale of a grifter family that insinuates itself into the lives of a wealthy family has been widely recognized.

Quoting Martin Scorsese and mentioning how he'd helped inspire his own career, Bong raised an Oscar statuette in triumph Sunday night.

"When I was in school I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just getting nominated was a huge honor, I never thought I'd win," he said accepting one of his film's several Oscars of the night.

He also got a standing ovation during the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

The South Korean director won the best director Oscar as well. It is the first best directing Oscar for Bong, whose previous films include “Okja” and “Snowpiercer.”

“Parasite” also won best original screenplay and best international film. The international category was previously known as foreign language film.

Bong ended a couple of his speeches by saying he was ready to drink to celebrate the win.

Bong Joon Ho accepts the award for best international feature film for "Parasite," from South Korea, at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

RELATED: James Corden and Rebel Wilson present Oscars in hilarious 'Cats' costumes

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf and 'Peanut Butter Falcon' co-star Zack Gottsagen present at 2020 Oscars

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Winner's list and nominees

RELATED: 'Hair Love' director knew he was getting to Oscars years ago

RELATED: Eminem performed at the Oscars and the reactions were award-winning