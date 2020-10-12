Oregon Zoo's ZooLights now open an hour later

Starting Dec. 10, reservations are available for 9:20 p.m., 9:40 p.m. or 10 p.m. on the zoo's website.

PORTLAND, Ore — ZooLights is now open until 10 p.m.

The Oregon Zoo announced on Thursday that the drive-through holiday attraction is open one hour later effective immediately following new guidance from the Oregon Health Authority.

ZooLights features a "winter wonderland" of more than 1.5 million brightly colored lights, and reservations have been selling out nightly since the light display’s Nov. 22 opening, the zoo said in a press release.

The attraction has historically been a walk-through experience, and its fate was initially uncertain following last month’s statewide “freeze” to help slow the spread of COVID-19. But with guidance from Gov. Kate Brown’s office, the zoo was able to move forward with a drive-through experience.

“Everything’s been a little different in 2020, and ZooLights is no exception,” zoo events manager Nikki Simmons said. “Like most people, our biggest concern right now is protecting everyone’s health and safety. We’re just thankful we could come up a good way for the community to enjoy this holiday tradition.”

To keep people safe, the zoo is offering limited tickets and requiring all guests, including members, to reserve their ZooLights tickets in advance.

Guests do not need to wear masks while enjoying the lights from inside their car, but masks are required during check-in and other interactions with staff.