PORTLAND, Ore. — Former first lady Michelle Obama will make a stop in Portland on her nationwide tour to promote her book, "Becoming."

Obama will be at the Moda Center on February 9. Tickets go on sale December 14. People can register for presale starting Tuesday here.

During the event, the former first lady will speak about the events that have shaped her public and private life, from her role as a mother, an executive and first lady.

Michelle Obama's new memoir, 'Becoming.'

Since its release on November 13, Obama's book rose to No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list after just one week, and has sold more than 3 million copies.