LPGA Portland Classic: How to watch, top players competing

Two golfers with local connections, Oregon native Kennedy Swan and George Fox golfer Makensie Toole, will be competing at the Portland Classic this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The LPGA returns to Portland this week for the AmazingCre Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Northeast Portland. The tournament returns to Edgewater after it was held last year at Oregon Golf Club. It's the 35th time Edgewater has hosted an LPGA tournament.

How to watch: The tournament, which runs Thursday through Sunday, will air each day from noon to 3 p.m. Pacific on the Golf Channel. It can also be streamed on golfchannel.com, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Top players: The headliner for the Portland Classic this year is Nelly Korda, the No. 2 ranked player in the world. She's joined by three former champions in Georgia Hall, who won in 2020, Hannah Green (2019), Marina Alex (2018) and Brooke Henderson, who won back-to-back Portland Classics in 2015 and 2016. Reigning champion Jin Young Ko, the top-ranked player in the world, won't be in Portland. She's out with a recurring wrist injury.

Local connections: Oregon native Kennedy Swan, who has played the Portland Classic before as a sponsor invitee, will be competing this year, having qualified for the event on Monday. Makensie Toole, a Division III national champion at George Fox University, will also be competing in Portland after she was awarded an exemption to play.

Makensie Toole of @GeorgeFoxWGolf is a DIII national champion. She was awarded an exemption to play in this weekend’s @PortlandClassic. Plus she handles social media for the tournament! Makensie tees off at 1:54pm. @KGWSports @LPGA @LPGAMedia #BeAmazing pic.twitter.com/8wOhMjrnfp — Jon Goodwin (@JGoodyPDX) September 15, 2022

This year on the LPGA Tour: There have been 20 different winners on the LPGA Tour in 24 tournaments this year. Jennifer Kupcho is the leader in victories with three. Henderson and Minjee Lee have both won twice.

About the Portland Classic: The Portland Classic was first played in 1972 and is the longest-running non-major on the LPGA Tour. Past winners include women's golf legends like Annika Sorenstam, Kathy Whitworth, Juli Inkster, Patty Sheehan, Betsy King and Nancy Lopez.