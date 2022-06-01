Here are the LGBTQ Pride events happening around Portland in June

From dance parties to the huge annual Portland Pride Waterfront Festival, there's something for people of all ages to enjoy.

PORTLAND, Ore. — June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and that means there are lots of events coming up to celebrate Portland's queer community.

From dance parties to the huge annual Portland Pride Waterfront Festival, there's something for people of all ages to enjoy. There's also a lot more events to choose from this year now that COVID-19 restrictions have been dropped.

And to make finding those events a little easier for you, we put together this handy list:

25th All-Ages Show Matinee with Darcelle XV

When: Sunday, June 5 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. and 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Where: 208 NW 3rd Ave

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Description: This family-friendly drag show is presented by legendary Portland drag queen Darcelle XV and other performers from the LGBTQ community. Donations benefit the Audria M. Edwards Scholarship Fund.

Pride at the Museum

When: Saturday, June 10 from 6:00-10:00 p.m.

Where: Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, 1945 SE Water Ave.

Cost: $12 for adults/$8 for youth

Description: OMSI will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a family-friendly night of Pride-inspired science demos, lectures, drag performances, music and complimentary admission to its featured exhibit, The World of da Vinci. Get tickets here.

Portland Pride Waterfront Festival

When: Saturday, June 18, 12:00-6:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 19, 11:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Cost: $8 suggested donation

Description: This is the largest Pride event in the Portland area, with tens of thousands of people attending each year (with the exception of the past two years due to COVID, of course). There will be lots of organizations and vendors in attendance as part of the festivities.

Portland Pride Parade

When: Sunday, June 19 at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Begins at North Park Blocks, downtown Portland

Cost: Free

Description: The annual Pride Parade will be a chance for anyone and everyone to march in solidarity for the LGBTQ community and wave the rainbow flag in the streets of downtown Portland for the first time since COVID began.

Gaylaboration 2022: decaDANCE

When: Saturday, June 18 from 9 p.m.-late

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, downtown Portland

Cost: $25+

Description: The 10-year university of Gaylaboration will feature a dance party with DJ Deanne along with LED hoopers and other dangers, airbrush body paint, laser performance lights and more. Learn more at Gaylabration.org

Dyke March

When: Saturday, June 18 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Begins at Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Cost: Free

Description: This march celebrates queerness in all its manifestations but focuses on the "dyke identity," including those who are questioning and challenging gender constructs and the social definitions of women such as trans and gender-fluid queer folks.

Pride Pics

When: Saturday, June 18 from 8:00-10:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 19 from 8:00-10:30 p.m.

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park (Entrance at Naito Pkwy & SW Harvey Milk St)

Cost: Suggested donation (Go here for details)

Description: Pride Northwest's outdoor film experience on the waterfront highlights the impact of the LGBTQ+ community on screen. PRIDE PICS features a curated pair of films each evening. The films will be screened outdoors on a custom big screen next to the main stage at Portland Pride. There will be food and beverages available.

Portland Gay Men's Chorus Presents 'Let's Get Proud'

When: Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Cost: $19+

Description: Portland Gay Men's Chorus is celebrating Pride Month with pop tunes about self-love, reflection and celebration. The show is a mixture of songs from last year’s Chasing Rainbows digital performance and new arrangements.

PDX Latinx Pride! A Queer Latinx Dancy Party

When: June 19 from 9:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.

Where: 904 NW Couch St, Portland

Description: PDX Latinx Pride is hosting an LGBTQ Pride dance party featuring drag queen Kaina Martínez. For more details, you can call 971-808-3211.

Let's Pride Together Block Party!

When: Saturday, June 25 at 12:00 p.m.

Where: Northwest Couch Street between Broadway & 6th Ave, Portland

Cost: Free

Description: This block party will feature the debut of the “It’s Rainin’ Love” augmented reality mural on the side of the Badlands Building, and a flash mob will be involved. The event will be hosted by Portland's arts laureate, Joaquin Lopez, and will feature artists, vendors and the Portland Gay Men's Chorus.

Portland Pride Paddle

When: Saturday, June 25 at 11 a.m.

Where: Begins at Willamette Park

Cost: Suggested donation

Description: Kayakers and paddle boarders are invited to come out on the Willamette River for the 2nd annual Pride Paddle. People are encouraged to deck out their boards and boats for a day of rainbows and sunshine. People are encouraged to get to the park 30 minutes to an hour early, and be prepared to pay for parking! If your paddle board is over 10 feet, you will also need a special permit. All proceeds will benefit Pride Northwest.