Here's what Juneteenth events are happening in Portland this year

There will be a festival going on all weekend, beginning with a parade through North Portland to kick things off.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — With many of the COVID-19 precautions that were in place over the last two years now lifted, this year is shaping up to be a big one for Juneteenth in Oregon.

Juneteenth is the annual celebration of slavery's end in the U.S. While President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, it would be 2 1/2 years before the last slaves in the nation were freed.

On June 19, 1865, Union troops entered Galveston, Texas, and delivered news of both the Confederacy's fall and the end of slavery in the Southern states. In Texas, at least, the date became one of celebration for former slaves as early as 1866. The holiday later spread to other communities and states.

Juneteenth didn't become a federally recognized holiday until last year, but some states have recognized it in some form for decades — Texas, in fact, has recognized it as a holiday since 1980. Oregon and Washington both started making moves after the racial justice protests in 2020, with the state holiday becoming effective this year.

Juneteenth has its own unique history in Oregon, as explained here by PDX Jazz, hosts of Juneteenth Oregon this year:

The celebration of Juneteenth Oregon dates back to 1945 when the late and beloved community leader, Clara Peoples, introduced the tradition from Muskogee, Oklahoma, to her co-workers at the Kaiser Shipyards in Portland. Upon moving to Portland in 1945, Clara Peoples was surprised to learn that the Juneteenth holiday was unknown in this part of the country.

Now in its 50th year, Clara helped to initiate Portland’s annual citywide Juneteenth celebration in 1972.

With the history out of the way, here's a look at some of the Juneteenth celebrations planned for the coming days.

For more about Juneteenth events and ways you can support, visit the Juneteenth Oregon website.

CAAN Juneteenth Celebration

When: Friday, June 17 from 12 to 6 p.m.

Where: Patton Square Park, N Interstate Avenue and Emerson Street

Cost: Free

Description: A day of empowerment and uplifting Black people, featuring musical guests The Norman Sylvester Band and Tahirah Memory, free haircuts by LINES, performance from Sebe Kan Dance Company, a live DJ and more. ALL ARE WELCOME!

Clara Peoples Trail Parade

When: Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m.

Where: Begins at Safeway 5920 NE Martin Luther King Blvd, heading south down MLK them west on NE Russell St, ending at Lillis-Albina Park.

Cost: Free

Description: The festivities kick off with the annual parade on Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring Fire Chief Sara Boone as the Grand Marshall and Nikki Brown Clown.

Juneteenth Community Celebration

When: Saturday, June 18, 12 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 19, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Lillis-Albina City Park, N Flint at N Russell in NE Portland

Cost: Free

Description: In addition to a list of performers, vendors, food and a kid's area, the two-day event will also feature guests from the Miss Juneteenth Oregon program which provides education, tools, and resources to help youth build resilience, gain confidence and make positive life choices.

The Freadom Festival

When: Saturday, June 18, from 12 to 6 p.m.

Where: Peninsula Park, 700 N Rosa Parks Way

Cost: Free

Description: A celebration of freedom and reading, centering authors of color — the first Black literary festival in Portland. You'll find literary vendors, nonprofits, food, music and (of course) books.

When: Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: All Saints Episcopal Church, 4033 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard

Cost: Free

Description: Come, shop local and celebrate black entrepreneurship at the Juneteenth Black Business Fair. Enjoy music, good food and community. Free to the public, vendor space is $25 (non-refundable).

Juneteenth Makers Marketplace

When: Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Honey Latte Cafe, 1033 SE Main Street

Cost: Free

Description: Vend Again Marketplace is a makers marketplace, bringing a fresh vending experience to the Portland Metro area. Come and enjoy some of the city’s new businesses, inventors, and creatives, and makers alike. The vendors here are offering a broad spectrum of handmade goods, self-designed, and self-curated, including but not limited to jewelry, precious stones and crystals, clothing, and art.

Celebration of Black Lives

When: Sunday, June 19, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: King School Park, 4906 NE 6th Avenue

Cost: Free

Description: Celebration of Black Lives is an annual community festival hosted by the Big Yard Foundation that takes place in Portland on Juneteenth. The event features local black-owned businesses, food vendors, and live performances.

Family Free Day at the Portland Art Museum

When: Sunday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Avenue

Cost: Free

Description: Opacity of Performance: Takahiro Yamamoto, European art galleries, floor 2, Noon–5 p.m. Otis Quaicoe, Suwyn Gallery, lower level. Outdoor courtyard activities with artists from AUX/MUTE Gallery with The Numberz FM and DJ sets. Special Juneteenth merch from local BIPOC artists in the Numz Bodega, floor 4.

Pride Takeover at 10 Barrel Brewing

When: Sunday, June 19, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Where: Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Avenue

Cost: $15 - $30