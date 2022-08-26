Thousands of runners and walkers take part in Hood to Coast Relay

KGW will be catching up with relay runners and walkers Friday and Saturday, from Timberline Lodge to Portland and finishing up in Seaside.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, the largest running and walking relay race in the world, got underway early Friday morning — some started at 2:30 a.m. — at Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood. The teams of runners who started out at Timberline will make the 198-mile trek to Seaside, where the relay finishes Saturday.

Runners started to arrive in Portland around midday. Portland to Coast Relay teams also joined the relay in Portland. Portland to Coast teams walk the 128-mile route from Portland to Seaside.

KGW’s Drew Carney and Eric Patterson were at Timberline Lodge early Friday morning to meet up with the teams. KGW reporters and photographers will catch up with runners and walkers in Portland later Friday and be there to cheer them on at the finish line Saturday in Seaside.

Fantastic morning weather for the Hood to Coast starting line at Timberline Lodge. @KGWNews #HoodToCoast #MtHood pic.twitter.com/3CrYU3fze9 — Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) August 26, 2022

KGW’s Chris McGinness said traffic impact from the relay will be minimal on Portland’s main freeways, but he said things should get very congested near the major exchanges, when all teams will have two vans on the roads. McGinness spotlighted some of the major exchanges that will cause congestion.

McGinness said people not involved with the relay should avoid Highway 47 near Mist and Highway 202 from Mist to Olney. On Saturday, U.S. 101 through Seaside is typically very packed, he said.

Hood to Coast draws participants from all over the world – its website says people from more than 40 countries and all 50 states compete each year. The first Hood to Coast took place Aug. 7, 1982 with eight teams competing. This year’s race has 1,000 running teams and more than 400 walking teams.