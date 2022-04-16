Saturday's performances of Hamilton canceled due to flu outbreak

The two shows scheduled for Saturday, April 16 have been postponed. Ticketholders are asked to await rescheduled performances.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Saturday's performances of "Hamilton" at the Keller Auditorium have been postponed due to a flu outbreak within the company, organizers say. Those with tickets to the 2 or 8 p.m. performances are asked to hold onto those tickets until the shows can be rescheduled.

"We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change has caused ticket holders," a spokesperson said.

Ticketholders don't need to take any further action. Information on the rescheduled shows will be emailed out soon.

"Hamilton" began its run at the Keller on April 13 and is currently scheduled to run through May 1, presented by Broadway in Portland.