PORTLAND, Ore. — As part of the Portland Trail Blazers' celebration of their 50th season in the NBA, fans will have a chance to go on a bike ride this Sunday with legendary center Bill Walton.

The Blazers are teaming up with the Sunday Parkways for Bike with Bill Walton. The event begins at 2 p.m. on the Veterans Memorial Coliseum Commons.

The bike ride will end at Terry Schrunk Plaza, the same place the team's championship parade concluded on June 6, 1977. After a special announcement at 3:30 p.m., there will be live music from Garcia Birthday Band, a Grateful Dead cover band.

"As the MVP of the 1977 NBA Finals, Bill Walton would often ride his bike to home games at Veterans Memorial Coliseum while fans would sit on their porches to wave to him and wish him luck — he even rode his bike to the championship parade," the Blazers said in a press release announcing the event.

For more information about the bike ride, visit the event's Facebook page.

3-ON-3 BLAZERS PODCAST

LISTEN: 3-on-3 Blazers: Where does Portland rank in the Wild West

Listen to the most recent episode of KGW's 3-on-3 Blazers podcast!

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (listen here). You can reach him on Twitter @jaredcowley.

MORE BLAZERS COVERAGE

Blazers' Damian Lillard 3rd-most popular NBA player, rookies say

ESPN's projections say Blazers will win 40 games, sneak into playoffs as 8 seed

Legendary: NBA 2K20 features Roy, Aldridge and the 2009-10 Blazers

Blazers 2019-20 schedule released: 5 things to know

Blazers won't sniff the playoffs this year, FiveThirtyEight says. Here's why