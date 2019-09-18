PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s National Cheeseburger Day which means I had a great excuse to visit one of my favorite Portland burger spots, PDX Sliders.

The Sellwood-Moreland slider joint is a true Portland success story­. It started as a neighborhood food cart in 2014 but has since opened two brick and mortar locations with plans to unveil a third by the end of the year.

So what goes into the perfect cheeseburger you ask? Ryan Rollins, the man behind the slider, says you only need to worry about two things: good ingredients and don’t overcook the beef.

But do the people of Portland agree? We hit the streets to put his theory to the test in our latest edition of “Out & About.”

RELATED: Drew visits 22 Below to try rolled ice cream