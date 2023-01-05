Cinco de Mayo Fiesta kicks off along Portland's waterfront this Friday

The celebration runs May 5-7 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Cinco De Mayo Fiesta will return to Tom McCall Waterfront Park this weekend. The fiesta was put on pause the past three years due to the pandemic.

The three-day event will run May 5-7 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. each day. It will feature performances by a Mexican folk dancing troupe and internationally known mariachi bands and singers, including Edna Vazquez and Portland-area groups like Conjunto Alegre. There will also be carnival rides and cultural crafts and games for kids.

More than 30 vendors will be serving up authentic Mexican flavors.

"There is so much food," said Brittany Hummel, an event organizer. "I am purposely not eating very much this week knowing I'm going to eat a ton this weekend. We have everything you can imagine. We have churros, empanadas, tacos, elotes, burrias. We have fruit cups - everything."

A dozen artisans from a region near Guadalajara, Mexico, will showcase their handmade crafts alongside Oregon artists.

"My favorite that I’m definitely going to be buying a bag from is Yancy. She makes beautiful, handmade bags. And then there’s quite a few little crystal shops, and paint and artwork that’s going to be sold from local artists here in Oregon," Hummel said.

The Portland Guadalajara Sister City Association is a nonprofit organization that is presenting the fiesta.

"There’s a really long, beautiful history of a sister city relationship with Guadalajara," said Elizabeth Perry, an event organizer. "Guadalajara is a beautiful city, just like Portland. So sharing culture, sharing beauty, the natural beauty of Portland is going to be the best backdrop for the fiesta this year."

The fiesta is in its 36th year. Tickets can be purchased online.

