8 things to do around Portland this weekend | July 22-24

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's shaping up to be a beautiful weekend in Portland, with some pretty hot days here and there. If you're looking for something to do, whether outside or in, there is plenty of variety to experience in our area: movies, theater, music, comedy and culture. Take your pick!

Flicks on the Bricks

When: July 22-24

Where: Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland

What's going on: "Portland's Living Room" will become an outdoor theater this weekend, displayed on a 12’x20’ LED screen provided by Portland-based company Really Big Video and presented by SmartPark. And it's not just one movie each day! There will be two shows Friday night, five on Saturday (it starts at noon), and three on Sunday — featuring films both new and old. Admission is free and seating is first-come, first-served.

JAW: A Playwright's Festival

When: July 22-24

Where: Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave, Portland

What's going on: After a week-long gathering of writers, actors and other artists at Portland Center Stage, the result is this — readings of brand new plays and other performances, presented to the public for free.

“Human beings are story junkies,” says Rose Riordan, festival director and Portland Center Stage’s associate artistic director. “It’s no different than telling stories around a campfire. It’s exciting as something an audience member discovers for the first time, or for those people who come every year and really know their JAW.”

Northwest String Summit

When: July 21-24

Where: Horning's Hideout, North Plains, Ore.

What's going on: If you don't mind a short summer drive to the northwest of Portland along Highway 26 — and if you're in the mood for a camp-out — the Northwest String Summit has a lot to offer. Enjoy jams that span from psychedelic rock to folk, bluegrass and everything in between.

Portland Sketch Comedy Festival

When: July 21-23

Where: The Siren Theater, 315 Northwest Davis St., Portland

What's going on: Celebrate the best of Portland's sketch comedy scene and watch performers from all over the country with the fourth annual (it started in 2017, but the pandemic took a bite out of their streak) Portland Sketch Comedy Festival. From the organizers: "There is nothing quite like live sketch comedy, and we need it now more than ever."

Comedy in the Park

When: Friday, July 22

Where: Laurelhurst Park, Southeast Cesar E Chavez Blvd & Stark St., Portland

What's going on: If you prefer your comedy in standup form, or outside (and free), here's the event for you! Standup showcase Minority Retort has teamed up with Kickstand Comedy and Portland Parks and Rec on a five-comedian lineup starting at 6 p.m. on Friday at Laurelhurst Park. You can bring your blankets and chairs and show up early if you'd like to make sure you claim a spot.

Chamber Music Northwest's Summer Festival

When: July 21-24

Where: Reed College/The Reser/Gresham Arts Plaza/PSU

What's going on: Chamber Music Northwest's Summer Festival has been going on since late June, but there's no better time than now to go out and experience live classical music (or jazz and a number of other styles) at locations in the Portland area before it comes to a close. You can find a show nearly every day through August 5.

Brazilian Carnaval Ball

When: Saturday, July 23

Where: Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside St., Portland

What's going on: This event quite literally poses the question, "Are you ready to party like Brazilians yet again?" And how! This is the 9th Annual Brazilian Carnaval Ball in Portland, this year celebrating "BOI BUMBÁ," a festival from the heart of north and northeast Brazil. There will be dance performances, music, and traditional Brazilian street food and drinks. The organizers promise that you'll be grooving Brazilian style in no time.

Tigard Music Festival

When: July 22-24

Where: Main Street, Tigard, Ore. 97223

What's going on: If you're in the Tualatin Valley area and feel the call of a free, three-day festival closer to home, this might be your jam. The festival features eight bands ranging from classic rock to country to Salsa. Main Street in Tigard will also feature music, food, drinks and shopping.