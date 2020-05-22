Although the holiday will look different this year, there are still plenty of ways to honor our fallen veterans, and enjoy the long weekend this Memorial Day.

PORTLAND, Oregon — It's Memorial Day weekend, in the middle of a global pandemic. In a normal year, this weekend serves as the unofficial beginning of summer, when events are held around town, as we all pay tribute to those who lost their lives serving our country.

Of course, as with every holiday since the stay-home orders began, this one will look a lot different this year. Instead of visiting the cemeteries and attending in-person ceremonies, we'll be watching services online, and participating in virtual relay races.

Here are 8 things to do this Memorial Day weekend while social distancing:

Honor those who have served our country in a relay race

The Oregon Military Museum Project is hosting a virtual relay for Memorial Day. You communicate with and pass the baton to member of your 4-member team virtually, and do your leg of the Going the Social Distance Relay race wherever you want. Money raised will go to help build the Oregon Military Museum, to honor the men and women who have served Oregon and the United States in the armed forces.

When: Saturday, May 23, 10 a.m.

Where: Wherever you want to run or walk!

"Attend" a Memorial Day ceremony in honor of our fallen heroes

The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs is remembering our nation's heroes differently this Memorial Day, with a virtual statewide ceremony. The ceremony will include messages reflecting on the importance of the holiday.

When: Monday, May 25, 10 a.m.

Visit a farm and eat donuts!

What could be better than a socially distant farm safari - with donuts! Plumper Pumpkin Patch and Tree Farm is opening up for a special drive-through farm visit, so you can visit baby goats and lambs, while you enjoy fresh, hot pumpkin spice donuts.

When: Monday, May 25, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (click here to see other upcoming dates)

Where: Plumper Pumpkin Patch and Tree Farm - 11435 NW Old Cornelius Pass Rd, Portland, Oregon 97231

Drive through for some beer

Old Town Brewing is hosting a brewers market on Saturday, selling beer and cider from a variety of local makers, including Little Beast Brewing, Sun River Brewing, and Cascadia Cider. You can pre-order your beverages ahead of time, or order when you arrive in the parking lot.

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Old Town Brewing - 5201 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

"Go" to a concert

The Alberta Rose Theatre has live streaming concerts featuring local musicians five nights a week, since April. But the venue has renewed for what it's calling "season 3" of the Portland Music Stream, for another twenty concerts featuring local musicians. Tickets are $20 to stream one show, or $100 for all 20 concerts.

This Saturday, Little Sue is performing, and Adam Sweeney will follow on Sunday.

When: Wednesday through Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

See a Shakespeare play

All the world's a stage... And in this case, the stage is on Zoom! The Original Practice Shakespeare festival is going online for virtual performances. This weekend, the company is performing King Lear, and you can watch for free on Facebook or YouTube.

OPS uses the original practice (hence the name) techniques of Elizabethan England, which means the actors have not rehearsed together ahead of time, and they will hold scrolls in hand with their lines on stage.

When: Saturday, May 23

Spend the weekend in wine country, from afar

Instead of Memorial Day Weekend in wine country, this year the Willamette Valley wineries are hosting Memorial Day weekend from wine country. That means you can buy brand new wines wine from featured local wineries online, and attend virtual tasting events to feel like you're in the middle of wine country, without ever leaving your house.

Where: Online

Go to a drive-up movie

The Sunshine Mill in The Dalles is showing movies on Friday and Saturday nights. It's drive-up style, so you and your family stay in the car to watch. On Friday nights, the movies are picked for adults, and then kid friendly films are shown on Saturdays. The venue has also partnered with Freebridge Brewing to deliver pizzas to your car upon request. And you can order Sunshine Mill wine to take home with you.

This Friday night, the mill is showing Little Women, and on Saturday night, it's Despicable Me.

When: Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Where: Sunshine Mill, 901 E 2nd St, The Dalles

Movie tickets are $15 per car. Click here to buy your tickets