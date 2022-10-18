Oregon Beer Showdown 2022: Cast your vote in Round 1

KGW is once again partnering with the Business Journal to present this year's Showdown of 64 breweries in a bracket in which fans vote for their favorite.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Our annual Oregon Beer Showdown turns 8 this year, and once again prompts legions of beer aficionados across the state to make some very bittersweet choices between the breweries they love to support.

KGW is again partnering with the Business Journal to present this year's Showdown of 64 breweries in a bracket in which fans vote for their favorites in a six-round online tournament. Winners will be tallied each week when a new round begins.

Last year saw a brand new champion when Boneyard Beer of Bend defeated Portland's Breakside Brewing in the final round. It joined past winners Ecliptic Brewing in Portland and Buoy Beer in Astoria and the inaugural winner of Hop Valley Brewing in Eugene as Showdown champs.

“We love a competition as voted by the public,” Boneyard’s Brewmaster Tony Lawrence said in an interview last year after the big win.

"Most beer competitions are judged by industry professionals and held to strict style guidelines. While that format is the standard and should be, Boneyard prefers to get the vote from the consumers themselves. The people's choice is simply the best. Secondly, the other brewers included, and who made it to the final brackets, are the Gold Standard. So in short to be in that grouping, regardless of the win already was amazing.”

Voters can only fill out one bracket each: Repeats will be tossed aside (meaning the percentages listed once a bracket is filled out may vary at the end of the round). More voting rules can be found here.

The first round this year ends at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 23. Subsequent rounds will take place over the next six weeks. You can cast your vote by clicking on the survey above.