PORTLAND, Ore. — The college football season kicks off this weekend with both Oregon and Oregon State playing big games to start the year.

The Beavers are in Corvallis on Friday night to host Oklahoma State, while the Ducks open up play Saturday against Auburn in Arlington, Texas.

To get ready for the opening of the new season we hit the streets of downtown Portland in search of OSU and UO fans.

We found a woman who loves the Beavers and a guy who supports the Ducks, and we asked each of them trivia questions about their favorite team.

Their answers weren't always correct, but their effort was there... and it all added up to our latest edition of a segment we call "Drew & You."

