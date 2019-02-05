PORTLAND, Ore. — Once again, KGW Sunrise anchor Drew Carney asked viewers to submit their favorite summer recipes, and they delivered!

One recipe a week will air weekly in May, and we begin with Cory from Dayton, who prepared Blueberry Fried Chicken.

Here is Cory's recipe:

8 pieces of Chicken

3 eggs

1/2 cup milk

6 cups of blueberry pancake mix

Oil

Directions

Start heating the oil in Dutch oven Wash chicken Put pancake mix in a Ziploc bag Mix eggs and milk together Roll the chicken in the egg and milk mixture Put chicken in the Ziploc bag with pancake mix & coat chicken completely When Dutch oven and oil is heated place chicken in the Dutch oven VERY CAREFULLY Keep lid on the Dutch oven & check on it regularly until chicken is done (golden brown).

Enjoy!

Week 2 brings us loyal KGW viewers Pam & Paul Anderson from Gladstone who share their recipe for Thai pizza baked on an outside grill. Pro tip. They brought a giant bottle of Budweiser for Rod Hill.

Here's the Recipe:

1 pizza crust, either homemade or store bought will do

1 boneless/ skinless chicken breast, grilled and chopped (or shredded from a deli chicken)

12 oz shredded mozzarella (or fresh slices)

6 T Thai sweet chili sauce

2 cups shredded slaw mix

1/2 cup chopped cilantro leaves

1/2 cup chopped peanuts

1/4 c chopped red bell pepper (optional)

Olive oil

PEANUT SAUCE

(Make at any time and store in the fridge until ready to use.)

1 garlic clove

1 T minced fresh ginger root

2T soy sauce

1 t sesame oil

1 T Thai chili paste (with garlic is yummy!)

3/4 c smooth peanut butter

Approx 1/4 c warm water

MAKING THE PIZZA

Heat grill to medium high heat.

Brush one side of the dough/crust liberally with olive oil.

Transfer crust, oiled side down, to grill for about 3-4 minutes. (Light golden brown with a few grill marks is perfect!)

Brush the top with olive oil and flip it over.

Reduce heat to low.

Spread the sweet chili sauce from edge to edge, top with mozzarella, then chicken pieces.

Close the grill lid, turn up heat to medium high, and allow toppings to meld and crust to get crispy. (About 6-7 minutes.)

Turn off your grill, transfer pizza to serving tray, then top with remaining ingredients... Slaw, cilantro, red pepper, or whatever else may suit your fancy🙂

Drizzle with peanut sauce, then top with peanuts for some awesome crunch.

Enjoy!

Week three is all about the barbecue and beans. Loyal viewer Jamie from West Linn made barbecued baked beans on her Traeger grill.

Here's her recipe:

1 Package of Bacon

2 Andouille Sausage (chopped)

1 Can Kidney Beans

2 Cans White Northern Beans

½ Chopped Yellow Onion

1 Chopped Jalapeno

1 Clove garlic

1 8oz can of Crushed Pineapple

1 small can of Tomato Sauce

1 cup Barbeque Sauce

½ cup maple syrup

3 Tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

2 Tablespoons hot sauce

2 Tablespoons Molasses

1. Preheat smoker to 250 degrees

2. Rinse 3 cans of beans and let drain

3. In a cast iron pan cook 1 package of bacon, leaving a few slices slightly under cooked to top off beans

4. Drain about 1/2 of the bacon grease from pan and add chopped onion. After about 3 mins add garlic, sausage and jalapeños, sauté another 3 mins. Set aside

5. In a mixing bowl add all additional ingredients to make sauce

6. Chop bacon and add back to cast iron skillet. Stir in sauce and beans.

7. Garnish with bacon pieces and jalapeños

8. Smoke, uncovered for about 2 hours

