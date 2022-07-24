Gigantic Brewing teams up with E. Oregon brewer for limited edition IPA

Gigantic Brewing teamed up with Barley Brown's Beer in Baker City to create "the perfect combination citrussy, sweet, piney and floral."

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gigantic Brewing in Southeast Portland is used to making great Portland beers. The company recently teamed up with a beermaker in Eastern Oregon to combine urban and country forces — or flavors, rather.

It's called Hipster Cowboy IPA, and it's available on tap or in the bottle at Gigantic's taprooms. The IPA is a collaboration with Barley Brown's Beer, located 300 miles away in the town of Baker City.

Barley Brown's has been around for more than two decades, so they know what they're doing, and Gigantic Brewing brewmaster Ben Love thinks what they've created together is great.

"Gigantic Brewing, we're the Portland hipsters; Barley Brown's, they're the cowboys out there in Baker City. And so yeah, it is totally a tongue-in-cheek name. It's just fun and we wanted to get together with those guys and make a fun new beer,” said Love.

Well-versed beer drinkers had positive reviews at Gigantic this week.

“So we love collaborating with other Oregon breweries and with this one we combined our brewing styles to create a true Oregonian IPA," a bartender named Justina said.

For brewmaster Love, it's a fine result.

“It's the perfect combination citrussy, sweet, piney and floral," he said.

Love believes the Hipster Cowboy IPA is a great example of more than just what Portland has to offer.

"At this point, I think it's not just Portland that's known as a great beer city. It's the entire state of Oregon, and that's what this beer represents," he said.