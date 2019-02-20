PORTLAND, Ore. — Wizard World Comic Con is coming to Portland and opening its doors on Friday.

Along with the normal fanfare that comes with cons (artist alleys and cosplayers galore) some of your favorite stars will be there.

Jason Momoa from "Game of Thrones" and "Aquaman" will be there as well as Tyler Hoechlin and Melissa Benoist from "Supergirl."

You can also relive your angsty teenage years by attending and panel or photo op with some of your favorite "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" stars.

Despite some controversy surrounding James Marsters and some creepy song he wrote about Michelle Trachtenberg when she was underage, and his appearance being momentarily canceled, he will be in attendance.

You can also meet Alyson Hannigan (also of "How I Met Your Mother"), the inferior Giles Alexis Denisof (kidding!), Amber Benson, Charisma Carpenter, the list goes on. Not to mention several members of the "Charmed" and "Angel" cast as well!

You can check out all that info on the Wizard World Comic Com website, where you can sign up for photo opportunities and signings with the cast members.

If you're meandering around KGW's comics beat writer Destiny Johnson (@hello_destiny on Twitter) will be there. Give her a shout, she is looking for some serious or silly cosplayers to interview!