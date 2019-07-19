PORTLAND, Ore. — The first-ever Portland IndieCon offered an intimate space for people to come and ogle at (and buy of course) self-published and small-press comics.

Put on by David Edwards, the con itself answers a simple question. If there are so many creators here, why isn't there a con to celebrate them?

And celebrate them it did.

I was able to sit down with some local creators (Jeff Thompson, Steve Lieber, Andrea Rosales and Kerstin LaCross) to talk about their work, what working in Portland is like and some of their advice for people setting out to create comics:

So make sure you keep your eyes on the local comics scene by you, be that in Portland or beyond! You're very likely to find your new favorite book!

