Rose City Comic Con cancels 2020 convention

PORTLAND, Ore. — Rose City Comic Con announced on Twitter that it will not be hosting a 2020 convention due to COVID-19.

In a message on its website, the convention said in part:

As a consequence of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Rose City Comic Con, originally scheduled to take place on September 11-13, 2020, will now be held at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland on September 10-12, 2021.

The Rose City Comic Con Team will be in touch directly with all fans, exhibitors, sponsors, artists and makers in relation to this postponement and to answer any questions.

There will be further communication to these groups over the coming days and weeks as we aim to facilitate a smooth transition to the new dates for everyone involved.

Rose City is not the first comic con to fall victim to the new world COVID-19 has created. We saw a similar issue with Emerald City Comic Con months ago when COVID-19 wasn't quite the household name it is now.

Many people are praising RCCC for making the right call in these strange pandemic times. And RCCC is offering ticket transfer or refund:

RCCC attracts tens of thousands of people from all over and though it is sad to see the convention reschedule it is undoubtedly the right choice. So kudos to RCCC and see you in 2021!

