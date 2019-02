PORTLAND, Ore. — From Starwars to Harry Potter, at Wizard World Comic Con this weekend you can see people dressed as a wide array of characters.

Here is are some photos from the event on Saturday.

Cosplay and Costumes from Wizard World Comic Con 2019 Caesar the No Drama Llama and a tiny Flash. Bob Ross and Jareth in a crossover we didn't know we needed. A Tinkerbell, Pikachu and Wendy all walk into a con... Silk and Spider Gwen, formidable spider ladies. Superman: "Sorry I have this water bottle." Photographer: "That's alright, Superman probably still needs to hydrate." A family all dressed up as various characters from Star Wars. Cleopatra and Cat Woman Tara and Raven from Teen Titans. Sailor Jupiter. Jessica Jones and gender-swapped Rogue and Gambit. Small Cap. Disgust and Sadness. Princess Fiona. X-Men Family. Freddie Kruger but with better lipstick! Princess Belle Squirrel Girl.

The event resumes for its third and last day on Sunday. Reporter Destiny Johnson will be there, shoot her a tweet @hello_destiny she will be photographing more cosplayers.