Olivia Wilde producing female-led Marvel movie, Spider-Woman rumors abound

PORTLAND, Ore. — In a singular tweet, Olivia Wilde may have confirmed what many were speculating: a Spider-Woman movie is in the works.

Now this makes a lot of sense. It is confirmed that Wilde has been tapped to create and direct a female-led superhero movie for Marvel/Sony. On top of that, we know the Spider-Man world is expanding. We are set to see a Morbius movie at some point in the future (who knows with COVID-19 delays etc) starring real-life vampire Jared Leto (just kidding mostly).

The Morbius movie is setting up a Sinister Six situation, so it would only make sense that we would see more heroes enter the equation to set up a sort of epic fight a la Avengers: Endgame, possibly.

It is just a rumor that this is going to be a Spider-Woman movie, however Olivia Wilde did tweet:

A singular spider emoji has never said so much. It is, of course, ambiguous as to whether she is confirming the rumors or not bur it is looking pretty good for spider-fans.

But there are several directions she could go for a Spider-Woman film as many women have worn the Spider-Woman name including MJ, Gwen Stacy and of course Jessica Drew.