Ms. Marvel trailer gives us a premiere date and look at her powers

PORTLAND, Ore. — An official trailer for Ms. Marvel dropped and I am emotional.



First thing’s first: Ms. Marvel will be a six-episode series dropping on Disney+ June 8.



Now that that’s out of the way, let’s dish. I am so excited for Ms. Marvel to hit the reasonably-sized screen for a million reasons and the latest trailer really cements a lot of that. If you’re not on the up and up, Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American high school student who is superhero obsessed.



In the comics, unbeknownst to her, Kamala has Inhuman lineage (a line of superheroes we have yet to meet in the MCU, a different flavor of Eternals, I guess). Her superpowers are triggered by being exposed to this mist from a bomb made of crystals from the planet where Inhumans are from.



However, it seems from the trailer that the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be switching up how she gets her powers. But it’s Marvel, so everything I speculate could be for naught.



But what hasn’t changed is Kamala’s charm. She is every high school nerd girl. She is obsessed with Captain America, Iron Man and especially Captain Marvel (who carried the name Ms. Marvel for some time in the comics). Kamala, obviously, becomes the latest holder of that title.



But it would be remiss of me not to mention the thing that makes Kamala important in the real world: representation. While Kamala resonates with every nerd girl who was awkward and comics-obsessed in high school, she is a person of color with an immigrant family.