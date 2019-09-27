PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The video above is just a snippet of a longer interview/game. Head over to the KGW Comic Pick of the Week YouTube for the whole thing.

Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction separately have written some of the most acclaimed and pivotal comics in the last decade or so.

It is incredibly likely you have some of their books sitting on your shelves. Kelly Sue is most notably known for writing "Pretty Deadly," "Bitch Planet," "Avengers Assemble" and "Captain Marvel," which was just turned into a smash hit movie.

Matt has written a number of X-Men books, that great Hawkeye book "My Life as a Weapon," "Casanova," "Sex Criminals," Iron Man, Iron Fist, Thor and the list goes on. (For what it's worth he also worked on the Thor and Iron Man movies as a writer.)

They're married, in case you didn't know, and seemingly each other's biggest fans.

They stopped by the KGW Comic Pick of the Week studio (read: my cool new wall) ahead of their Cre8Con appearance.

Cre8Con is a creative conference here in Portland that celebrates and explores all manner of creative jobs. This year they had speakers who were visual artists, graphic artists, songwriters, producers and more!

We chatted about their current projects "Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen" and "Pretty Deadly: The Rat," feminism in comics, being a good human and what it's like being married to a writer.

Kelly Sue and Matt were so nice and really good sports. I am a big fan and excited about all the stuff they have coming out.

