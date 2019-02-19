PORTLAND, Ore. — It is #VisibleWomen day on Twitter and female artists and comic creators are showing the heck out.

As they darn well should.

Diversity in comics has been an issue for years. For a long time, all major stories were told by men, for men, about men.

It is 2019 and that narrative has changed slightly but that doesn't mean that it's an equal playing field.

With 63 percent of comics being bought by men and 37 percent of them bought by women, according to this ICv2 report in 2017, and only 12 percent of mainstream protagonists that are female, it's not shocking that this change is slow going.

However, women (and gender nonconforming folks) in the comic industry are here and want to be heard today and every day:

If you recognize the gender disparity in the arts/comics and want to do something about it, then support women creators.

Destiny Johnson is an investigative digital reporter at KGW who also reviews comics on YouTube. You can follow her on Twitter for her lukewarm takes and photos of her dog.