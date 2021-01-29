Here's what we know so far about Disney+'s WandaVision

Here's a rundown of what we definitely know, what we assume and what we definitely do not know about Disney+'s WandaVision from a nerd.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Spoilers ahead!!!

Disney+'s WandaVision has been a wild ride and it has only released three episodes to the platform so far.

Between time as a questionable variable and the introduction of a new agency called S.W.O.R.D. (a mutant anti-terrorism group), the show is really jumping into the deep end.

Good news for you, I'm a nerd and Wanda Maximoff is my favorite Marvel character of all time so I have some wild speculation that I am betting might be at least a little bit true.

I think most of this plot stems from the 2005 Brian Michael Bendis run of comics called House of M where Wanda cannot cope with the loss of Vision and creates an alternate reality to deal with her grief. In this alternate reality, Vision is alive and everyone is happy, for the most part.

But of course, a situation like this cannot last forever. Enter Doctor Strange, which of course leads into the Doctor Strange sequel that is set to come out called Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

You can hear all of my thoughts on what we know is a fact, what we speculate about where the series is headed and what we definitely don't know and are waiting with bated breath for.