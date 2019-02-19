PORTLAND, Ore. — Brie Larson, our new Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, wants her press tour for the new comic book film to be inclusive and somehow some angry men on the internet have taken that to mean she hates them.

And they decided to cry about it on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie isn't even out yet and the comments on Rotten Tomatoes are just roasting the movie and the actress calling her 'sexist' and 'racist.'

She said in a Marie Claire interview:

"About a year ago, I started paying attention to what my press days looked like and the critics reviewing movies, and noticed it appeared to be overwhelmingly white male. So, I spoke to Dr. Stacy Smith at the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, who put together a study to confirm that. Moving forward, I decided to make sure my press days were more inclusive."

It's worth noting that a white woman like Brie Larson cannot be racist against white men, as they both exist in the same power structure and she cannot be sexist against men as men are the dominant sex in society and sexism, like racism, stems from oppression.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Wanting a press tour to be more inclusive is not oppressive to white men -- which more reasonable people understand but take a look at these comments (note: SJW means Social Justice Warrior, or internet speak aimed at being derogatory toward people who speak on social justice issues):

Please stop.

KGW

This movie is important for women. Only 12 percent of protagonists in comic books are female (this number is increasing, but still) and this is only the second silver screen comic book movie where the protagonist is female. That's 2 out of 25 movies with DC and Marvel combined.

The gender bias in comics is prevalent and an issue when it comes to inclusion. So if you'd like to send a little girl to see Captain Marvel when it comes out to show her being a girl is kickbutt too, you can do so here.