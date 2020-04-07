Animal Crossing's latest update opens up more of your island

And you meet a very chill otter named Pascal.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Animal Crossing has dropped its second free update and it lets you swim in the ocean.

The download was set to drop on July 3 but many were able to access the content earlier.

The ability to swim in the ocean was a function in a previous Animal Crossing game but this time you're not only able to swim but you can also collect a number of sea creatures.

Creatures like sea anemones, muscles, sea grapes, kelp and more. You also get to meet a new character named Pascal. He is an adorable and very chill purple otter who will take your scallops from you in exchange for DIYs for mermaid furniture.

It is an easy and fun process. You also get to donate the new sea creatures to your museum where you can later see them on display. Oh, and Blathers, the owl who runs the museum and hates bugs, does not seem upset by the sea creatures, so that's always a plus!

This is the second of the free updates that have introduced a character that you can interact with. The first was Leif, the sloth who sells you bushes and buys your weeds.

These updates continue to expand the Animal Crossing world and keep fresh content for players to enjoy.

Also, just like every other month, a whole slew of new bugs and fish are coming to the game!

You can learn more about that in the video below!