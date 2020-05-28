A moment of silence for all the Portland nerd places that won’t make it out of the pandemic

Three nerd staples in the Portland community have recently announced they won't be reopening.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: Previous the Portland Game Store was on the list of closing businesses, but shortly after the announcement of its closing, it was bought by new owners.

Most non-essential businesses have had their doors closed for over two months at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic in Portland.

Every small business’ situation is different but some have had to face harder times than others and a few nerd institutions will sadly not be reopening their doors.

Things From Another World, a chain of comic shops here in Portland, announced on social media that it will begin the process of closing its location at 2916 NE Broadway Street.

The Nerd Out, a nerd themed bar located at 3308 NE Belmont Street with nerd themed menu and drinks that often hosted cosplay events, will also be closing.

This, of course, is not the first blow the nerd community in Portland has seen. The cancellation of Rose City Comic Con, which happened earlier this month, was also a bummer.

It is sad to see these spaces that are safe spaces of community for niche interests close down.

But here in Portland, the community is large. There is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to awesome nerd spaces.

Mourn the loss but maybe you can find a new favorite place. As the world beings to slowly right itself and many comic book shops are considering opening their doors soon and are implementing mail order and curbside pickup, it might be a chance to check out a new spot.