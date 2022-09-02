Corvallis man could win thousands if Bengals win Super Bowl, Oregon lottery also gearing up for busy weekend

The Oregon Lottery said it made $700,000 in revenue from bets during the 2021 Super Bowl.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Betting is well underway for the Super Bowl this weekend, and the Oregon Lottery is preparing for a big day. Spokesman Chuck Baumanm said the lottery made around $700,000 in revenue on Super Bowl Sunday last year, with an average bet of around $50.

"All of those lottery dollars go into the public schools, and economic development, state parks, all of the beneficiaries that get lottery dollars, it's a good thing," Baumann said.

This year, the agency has added the option to place Oregon Lottery bets through the app DraftKings, with options for placing wagers on the score plus other bets such as who gets the first touchdown.

Brandon Wiggins currently lives in Corvallis, but he lived in Cincinnati for over a decade before moving to Oregon. Last July, his uncle put down a $20 bet that the Bengals would win the Super Bowl. If they prevail on Sunday, he stands to win $2,520.

"It's been a longtime coming and I do believe we are going to win," Wiggins said. "It's David against Goliath but you know what, I believe in our team and our city and our community. I think we're going to go out there and take what's ours."

Brandon said if he wins the money, he plans to share some with his mother and friends. He said he's faced a lot of loss in his life — his brother, aunt and father have all passed away — and a strong belief in the Bengals has helped him through the tough times.

"That's what it means to me," Wiggins said. "Overcoming the odds, I'm hoping for the win, so we can pull one out for all those people who can't be with us."