Many times, fireworks make furry babies go crazy.

We are heading to meet with the folks from MaxDaddy to showcase options to help reduce anxiety in dogs.

MaxDaddy is a company that makes CBD treats and is named after a rescued English French Bulldog. In his previous life, he was caged and used for breeding. Since his owner rescued him, she hoped to help other rescues and dogs in general suffering from anxiety. Each month, they give a portion of the profits to an animal rescue, shelter or charity nominated by the public.

We will talk to the owner at a firework stand and of course meet the pup the company was named after! The product can be found at Mean Jean's Firework Stands in Vancouver.

