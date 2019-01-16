RIDGEFIELD, Washington — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana is coming to the Portland area this summer as part of a three-month tour announced on Wednesday.

Santana will play at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield on Sunday, June 30. He will be joined by Grammy award-winning rock band The Doobie Brothers.

The tour, called the Supernatural Now tour, is in honor of the 20-year anniversary of Santana’s Grammy award-winning album Supernatural. The tour will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of Santana's performance at Woodstock.

In addition to his classic hits, Santana will be playing tracks from his new EP due out Jan. 25.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com.