PORTLAND, Ore. — Legendary musicians Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will be coming to the Portland area this summer.

Both acts will be playing at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, on Friday, June 26.

The stop in Ridgefield is part of a nationwide tour. The tour marks the first time the two powerhouse artists will share the stage in the U.S.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 28. Click here for more information on tickets

