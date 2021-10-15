Movie theater to hold fundraiser for businesses destroyed in Southeast Portland fire

CineMagic will host a benefit for the businesses on Oct. 17. The money raised will go to Lounge Lizard, Really Good Stuff, Riyadh's Lebanese and Thai Touch.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland movie theater is stepping up to help businesses that were destroyed in a fire on Southeast 13th Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard on Oct. 5. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the fire caused a 'smoke explosion.' Nobody else was hurt.

CineMagic will host a fundraiser on Sunday, October 17. The money raised will go to four businesses including Lounge Lizard, Really Good Stuff, Riyadh's Lebanese and Thai Touch.

Ryan Frakes has owned CineMagic since June and said he can't imagine losing a business to a fire. Frakes doesn't know the owners who lost so much, but he knows the businesses were important to many in the local community.

"It's just important I think to show our support at this time," Frakes said. "These businesses have been around forever and they are loved by this neighborhood and I feel like if we have the ability to do so we should. I'm taking the time to help them out."

On Oct. 17, CineMagic will show the 1959 comedy and horror film "A Bucket of Blood." The movie will start at 4 p.m. and admission costs $8. Anyone interested in buying a ticket can do so at the box office and on the CineMagic website. The movie theater is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.