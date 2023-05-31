'A kid from Portland has his own sneaker': Grammy-nominated rapper Aminé announces New Balance collaboration

The critically acclaimed rapper teased his new sneaker partnership on a billboard in Northeast Portland.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A noticeable brown-and-yellow-toned billboard with an image of bananas in a crate and a forceful message, "A Kid From Portland Has His Own Sneaker," has many in the Pacific Northwest taking notice.

Portland-born rapper, singer, songwriter and now fashion designer Adam Aminé Daniel — professionally known as Aminé — teased his new sneaker partnership with New Balance using the billboard campaign.

In 2016, he gained worldwide attention for his breakout single "Caroline" which peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, launching him into a successful career with a cult Instagram following of 1.7 million people.

The Ethiopian American rapper recently made his orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony in November 2023. In May, he released his collaborative project "KAYTRAMINÉ" with Grammy-award winning Canadian DJ/producer Kaytranada.

The Northeast Portland native took to Instagram to make the announcement in an Instagram reel. The reel stages Aminé and two of his locally-known longtime friends observing the billboard near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

They questioned if any bystanders would recognized that the "Shimmy" artist is behind the "A Kid From Portland Has His Own Sneaker" billboard, but his friend validated that folks will tie the rapper to the billboard.

Many online users noted that his friends were both originally in his "Caroline" music video. One of them is Jonathan Ressom, who according to his LinkedIn page has worked as a tour manager for Aminé since 2017. The musician's other friend goes by @gage.hunnidgrand, and has his own creative visual brand HUNNID GRAND.

Online users also speculated that the campaign showcases some of the collaborative pieces from the shoes that the three friends sported. The "Red Mercedes" rapper's sneaker in the video is yellow with brown detailing. Bananas are a signature symbol associated with him.

CLBN (clubbanana) is a sub brand he created for fans selling vibrant merch, a physical expression of him. The video also features a 2.5 red-lettered navy blue "dad hat" from his 2021 "Twopointfive" album-inspired collection. Ressom is also seen wearing a green hoodie with spray-painted bananas, and some speculated that it could be featured in the collection.

In April 2022, the sneaker brand posted an image of Aminé sporting a pair of unreleased yellow sneakers with an emoji of two hands shaking, a subtle hint of the collaboration to come.

Aminé has modeled in various campaigns throughout 2022 for the brand. In December 2022, the "Woodlawn" artist modeled in a campaign for the Boston-based brand for a collaboration with popular streetwear company Bodega for the "Age of Discovery” 9060 sneaker and apparel collection.