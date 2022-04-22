Alpacas by the hundreds congregate at Yamhill County fairgrounds

The alpacas are in Yamhill County for the Columbia Alpaca Breeder's Association Classic and Alpaca Western Extravaganza Dual Show.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — It's not a sight you see everyday at the Yamhill County fairgrounds — hundreds of alpacas, all of them competing in the Columbia Alpaca Breeder's Association Classic and Alpaca Western Extravaganza Dual Show.

Alpaca owners from around the country came to Yamhill County to show off their prized possessions. The event will be all weekend long at the fairgrounds.

Alpacas are native to South America, but these fleecy particular beasts were raised in the United States.

Throughout the weekend, the alpacas will compete to see who has the best fleece, or fur. Randy Coleman is from Oregon and alpacas are his livelihood.

"For our business, this is all we do is alpacas," Coleman said. "We raise alpacas, we have a 50-acre farm outside of town here. We do alpaca treks, we educate people on alpacas."

Coleman said alpacas are a great renewable resource for Oregon, their fleece is very important.

"Each year we get fleece off them and we turn it into products like scarves, rugs and all of the above," Coleman said.

During the event this weekend, alpacas of all types will be judged by their fleece quality.

"They pluck a little bit out, they feel it and they see how bright it is," alpaca owner Angela Rogers said.

If you're nervous to pet them, Rogers says that alpacas don't bite — they just don't like to be touched on the head.