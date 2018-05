We are headed to a Kids Aerial Yoga & Mindfulness class at the Upper Westside Play Gym.

Kids ages 4-8 have fun learning introductory aerial yoga poses and building skills.

Children soar in nylon aerial yoga hammocks and learn mindfulness while getting stronger physically.

Each class ends with mindful meditation. Kids learn to silence their minds and become present.

Location:

1509 SW Sunset Blvd.

Unit 1-G

