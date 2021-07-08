8 things to do this weekend | July 9 – 11

PORTLAND, Ore. — Get your skates or give some wine a taste. There are plenty of things to get up to in the Portland metro(ish) area the weekend and we've hand-picked quite a few for you. Okay, we picked 8, it's in the title: Skatemobile x Portland Opera Pop-up July 10 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Lloyd Center West End Parking Join the Rose City Rollers and the Portland Opera for an evening of “musical magic.” You may well know that our “8 things” article is a big fan of the open-air skate with the Rose City Rollers, but this one is special. You can enjoy beautiful views of the city coupled with beautiful opera music and some classical faves. Bring your own gear or rent from the Skatemobile, as always. There will also be a bar on-site! If you don’t want to skate, you can get into the performance for a reduced fee. More info and tickets here Gem Faire July 9 – 11 Westside Commons 801 NE 34th Avenue Hillsboro Crystals are very in and boy do we have the event for you. The gem faire (you know it's cool because it spelled faire with an 'e'.) has come to town. You can spend some time this weekend and meander around and check out fine jewelry, precious and semi-precious gemstones, crystals, beads, etc. Not only can you shop but you can get your jewelry cleaned or repaired if needed. More information

Red, White & Pink: Portland Pop-up

July 11

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

914 NW Everett Street

Portland



Join Et Fille Wines for a wine tasting event. There will be Pinot Noir, sparking ine, Voignier and Rosé. If you’re a club member, the fee for tasting is reduced but non-club members are also welcome to join. Reservations are required.



More info



Oregon Country Fair

July 9 – 11

Virtual



It is the Oregon County Fair’s second virtual fair. No passes or tickets are needed, you can just tune in to the website to enjoy live performances of music, vaudeville, art demos and more fun.



More info



Depressed Cake Shop Portland Pop-up

July 11

510 NE 28th Avenue

Portland



Depressed Cake Shop Portland is putting on a pop-up event with two ways to participate! You can purchase a pre-packaged box of goodies or you can make a reservation to attend in person to build your own box of treats. Depressed Cake Shop focuses on the correlation between baking and better mental health.



More info



Parkrose Marketplace monthly market

July 11

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

NE 108th and NE Sandy Boulevard

Portland



The monthly Parkrose Marketplace pop-up market is taking place again this weekend. If you’re looking for a place to get out and stretch your legs, the historic Parkrose blocks is a great place to do it and you can check out the marketplace while you’re at it.



More info



Yoga in Cathedral Park

July 11

10 a.m.

Cathedral Park

8600 NW Bridge Avenue



Maybe you’re looking for a little relaxation to get rid of those Sunday scaries before you head back to work. Yoga in Cathedral Park encourages people of all levels to participate. The practice will be a “chill” vinyasa flow that will have some breathwork and meditation thrown in.



More info and tickets



Original Practice Shakespeare Festival

July 10

7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Laurelhurst Park



The OPS Fest is bringing admission-free Shakespeare to Portland parks. The listing says that actors will occasionally interrupt songs, dances and sketches throughout the show. Children, picnics and leashed dogs are welcome.



More info