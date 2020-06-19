8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend: June 19-21

Looking for something to do in Portland this weekend? Here are a few ideas.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend:

Juneteenth events

Gov. Kate Brown has proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth in Oregon and plans to introduce a bill in next year’s legislative session that would make the day, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, a state holiday.

June 19: Juneteenth Celebration March @ Lake Oswego’s Millenium Park (more info)

June 19: Self Enhancement, Inc. Presents Black Like Me Juneteenth Celebration (more info)

June 19: Juneteenth Block Party @ Peninsula Park (more info)

June 19: Celebration of Black Lives March with Brennan Scarlett (more info)

June 19: Juneteenth Black Liberation Ride (more info)

June 19: Portland Made Presents Make Peace PDX (more info)

June 19: Big Yard Foundation's Juneteenth Celebration of Black Lives (more info)

June 20: Jack London Revue Presents Juneteenth Oregon (more info)

OMSI

Beginning Saturday, June 20, OMSI will be open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a limited number of visitors.

OMSI museum guests and staff are required to wear either a cloth, paper, or disposable face mask. Any guest or staff member without a face covering will be provided with a disposable face covering.

OMSI’s exhibition halls, the Empirical Theater, Kendall Planetarium, and museum restaurants will remain closed.

What: OMSI partial reopening

OMSI partial reopening When: Reopens Saturday

Reopens Saturday Where: 1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Saturday Market

The Portland Saturday Market will reopen this weekend.

The market will be adhering to safety regulations with regards to mask-wearing, hand sanitizer, limited capacity, and social distancing measures for vendors and customers.

What: Portland Saturday Market reopening

Portland Saturday Market reopening When: Reopens Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reopens Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park

TrashDash

Clean up trash and compete for cash! Our Streets - Portland is hosting the event that focuses on cleaning up the trash that has been left behind on the streets from the protests in Portland.

What: TrashDash

TrashDash When: Friday at 6 p.m.

Friday at 6 p.m. Where: 4906 NE 6th Ave, Portland

Drive-in Concert, Say Ciao Style

Practice safe social distancing, but with a twist! Say Ciao Columbia River Tap Room and Eatery will be holding a concert, drive-in movie style. Musicians Richie Bean, Chris Ochsner, and Dan Dingman will provide music on the patio. Say Ciao! Eatery will be offering a take-out menu starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, along with local craft tap beers and cider and wine to enjoy in the parking lot while listening.

What: Drive-In concert



Drive-In concert When: Saturday at 4 p.m.

Saturday at 4 p.m. Where: 2501 SE Columbia Way, Ste 270 Vancouver, Washington 98661

Bike*Love*Fest - A Bike Scavenger Hunt

Put on a costume and go for a ride Sunday morning! Filmed by Bike and The Street Trust have teamed up to send riders on a citywide adventure to solve riddles, answer trivia and hunt for treasure. The rider with the most points wins!

What: Bike*Love*Fest



Bike*Love*Fest When: Sunday at 9 a.m.

Sunday at 9 a.m. Where: Scavenger hunt across Portland

99W Drive-In

Catch a doubleheader movie at the 99W Drive-In in Newberg. June 18-21 Space Jam and Twister: The Dark Side of Nature will be playing on the big screen. Shows start at 9:30 and the box office will open at 7 p.m. No reservations required.

What: Doubleheader movie



Doubleheader movie When: June 18-21

June 18-21 Where: 99W Drive-In in Newberg

Portland Spirit Cruises

As Multnomah County enters Phase 1, Portland Spirit is ready to welcome back cruisers starting June 20, 2020. Enjoy lunch or dinner cruising around the Portland waterways.