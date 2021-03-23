6 family fun things to do this spring break

From dinosaurs at OMSI to aerial adventure courses, there are plenty of local activities for the whole family to enjoy.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Spring break is sure to look different this year as health officials continue to urge caution due to COVID-19 but that doesn't mean you have to be stuck at home.

As daily coronavirus cases continue to fall and Oregon counties begin to gradually reopen, there are plenty of fun, local activities to try with the family.

1 - Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum

Take a drive out to McMinnville and check out the famous Spruce Goose at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum. It's the largest wooden airplane ever constructed. General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children (ages 5-16) and $15 for Veterans and Seniors. There is a 100 person occupancy limit per the state's reopening guidelines so it's worth buying tickets online beforehand.

2 - Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

An Oregon spring time tradition is back after being canceled in 2020. You can enjoy 40 acres of beautiful tulips at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm in Woodburn, Oregon. The annual festival runs now through May 2nd. Tickets range from $10 to $25 depending on your age and the time of day you visit. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Important note: All tickets for this year's festival must be purchased online here. Tickets will not be available at the gate.

3 - Tree to Tree Adventure Park

If you're feeling a bit more adventurous, how about an aerial obstacle course? Climb, zipline and traverse your way through the Tree to Tree Adventure Park in Gaston, OR. The park recently opened for the 2021 season on March 13. Be sure to book online in advance as slots do fill up.

4 - Dinosaurs Revealed at OMSI

If you're looking to stay in the Portland metro area, Oregon's premier science museum (OMSI) is back open with a brand new feature exhibit. You can travel back in time and check out life sized dinosaurs at Dinosaurs Revealed. There are 26 dinosaurs in all and the exhibit includes real fossils and full skeletons. Tickets for the exhibit are $12 for adults (ages 14+), $8 for youth (ages 3-13) and $10 for seniors (ages 63+). OMSI members get in free.

5 - Multnomah Falls

Take a short drive up the Columbia River Gorge and check out the tallest waterfall in the state of Oregon. It's no secret to anyone visiting the Pacific Northwest, so be sure to go early in the day to avoid crowds. Last week, the Multnomah Falls Lodge restaurant reopened for the first time in months. The best part about visiting in the spring? The water will be near peak flow this time of year.

6 - The Oregon Coast

Unlike last year at this time, much of the Oregon Coast is now open for business. Take a drive along Highway 101 and stop at your favorite coastal town. If you find yourself in Pacific City, climb the giant sand dune at Cape Kiwanda. Or, drive a little further south to Newport and visit the Oregon Coast Aquarium.