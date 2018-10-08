Claudia Amezcua joined KGW as a Digital Content Producer in 2018. In her role, she writes and edits news stories and multimedia projects for KGW.com.

As a bilingual, award-winning multimedia journalist, Claudia has experience at both the local and national levels.

Her previous experience includes being the Digital News Producer and Social Media Lead at KTVL News 10, the CBS affiliate in Medford, Ore.

Before arriving in the Pacific Northwest, she worked in Central Nebraska at NTV News/KFXL Fox Nebraska (KHGI/KFXL) the ABC/FOX affiliate as a Digital Content Producer. Claudia also worked as a freelancer for M.U.S.E, KFON-TV, CNN and the Disneyland Resort in Southern California.

She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and minor in TV-Radio-Film from California State University, Fullerton (Tusk Up).

Claudia is passionate about storytelling and finding new and creative ways to tell those stories. A self-proclaimed tech geek, she is always on the lookout for a new gadget or online tool.

She is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

A California native, Claudia spends her time rooting for the Dodgers, working out when she can, and going on tours that no one else wants to go on.

Follow Claudia on Twitter

