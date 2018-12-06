PORTLAND, Ore. — The Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) inducted two more of KGW’s broadcasters into the prestigious Silver Circle.

DJ Wilson, president and general manager of KGW, and Laural Porter, KGW anchor and reporter, were both accepted in the Silver Circle at the 55th annual Northwest Regional Emmy awards. The ceremony took place in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, June 9.

The award recognizes outstanding contributions in the industry for over 25 years. Recipients are nominated and reviewed in a rigorous process that considers excellence in professional work, extensive community service and demonstrated commitment to mentoring the next generation of journalists and broadcasters.

DJ Wilson started her career at KIRO in Seattle in sales and management. Her professional journey has taken her across the country to Detroit, Michigan, Birmingham, Alabama, Atlanta, Georgia, and Spokane, Washington. She has led the KGW Media Group since 2009.

DJ Wilson, president and general manager, KGW Media Group, 2018

Wilson has sat on numerous non-profit, business and industry boards. She has been inducted into the Edward R. Murrow Hall of Achievement, recognized with the Portland Business Alliance’s No Glass Ceiling award, and received a Woman of Influence award from the Portland Business Journal. She was honored as the 2017 Broadcaster of the Year by the Oregon Association of Broadcasters.

Laural Porter began her career in radio as the “KSON Cowgirl,” then moved to a television career in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The award-winning journalist worked in Boise, Idaho and Orlando, Florida, before coming to KGW in 2000, where she reports, anchors and hosts the weekly public affairs program, “Straight Talk.” Porter has received a national Edward R. Murrow award for her work, a regional Edward R. Murrow award, and several regional Emmy awards.

<p>Laural Porter</p>

KGW Marketing team honored

NATAS also recognized the KGW marketing team for Best Community/Public Service for their public service announcement for the KGW Great Toy Drive. The award-winning team included writer/producer/director/editor Skyler Stever, writer/director/editor Joseph DeGise, director of photography Kevin Ebel and art director Jeff Patterson.

