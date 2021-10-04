KGW earns 41 Emmy nominations for 2020

The nomination total is the most in KGW’s history and include top station for overall excellence

PORTLAND, Ore — KGW received a total of 41 nominations for the 2020 Northwest Emmy® awards by the Northwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) in a competition that includes the Seattle market. KGW earned more nominations than any other Portland news outlet and is the only Portland commercial station nominated for overall excellence. The nomination total is the most in KGW’s history.

“To be recognized for our work during 2020, a year that the Portland area and the world will never forget, is rewarding. Our dedicated team focuses each day on how we can tell unique and compelling stories that make a difference and help improve the community. With most of our newsroom working remotely due to a pandemic, it’s gratifying to see that we are fulfilling our mission of re-thinking what local news can be and serving our community with journalism that truly matters.” said KGW News Director Greg Retsinas.

The nominations for outstanding work span every aspect of journalism including best morning and evening newscasts, daily news report, hard news report, continuing coverage, light feature, serious feature, business consumer, crime, environment/science, politics/government, historical/cultural, interactive media, and public affairs program. The KGW marketing team is nominated three times for best news promo campaigns, three Program Promo Campaigns, in addition to best commercial single spot and commercial campaign.

Nominations for individual achievement includes best news anchor, best sports anchor, best weather anchor, best news specialty reporter, best producer, best writer, best photographer, best video essay, best editors, and best video journalist.

Recipients will be announced at virtual award ceremony on June 5.

Details of each of the award nominations are below: