KGW earns 10 regional Emmy awards for 2020

The total is the most in KGW’s history and includes top station for overall excellence for second consecutive year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW has earned ten Northwest Emmy® awards from the Northwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), including top honors for Overall Excellence for the second year in a row. The awards event was held in a webcast program on Saturday, June 5, due to COVID-19 concerns. The competition included the five states of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

KGW received the Overall Excellence Award, recognizing the innovative work of the station across all departments and functions. The Overall Award was first established in 2004; this is the third time KGW has been honored in that category.

“To be recognized for our work during 2020, a year that the Portland area and the world will never forget, is rewarding. Our dedicated team focuses each day on how we can tell unique and compelling stories that make a difference and help improve the community. With most of our newsroom working remotely due to a pandemic, it’s gratifying to see that we are fulfilling our mission of re-thinking what local news can be and serving our community with journalism that truly matters.” said KGW News Director Greg Retsinas.

“It is a true honor to be considered one of the top stations in the region,” said Steve Carter, KGW president and general manager. “This past year was a challenge for everyone and I’m so proud of how our team persevered in order to serve our community.”

The news station was also recognized for its news, continuing coverage, political investigative reporting, interactive media, commercial campaign and for three photographer and video roles. Entries were based on material that was first broadcast in the calendar year of 2020.

Details of each of the awards are below:

Overall Excellence

Steve Carter, General Manager

Evening Newscast

The Story: Historic Megafires Burn Oregon • Brian Kosciesza, Stephanie Villiers, Mila Mimica, Dan Haggerty

Hard News Report

The Road • Dan Haggerty, Kurt Austin

Continuing Coverage

LIFE Inside • Maggie Vespa, Mila Mimica, Kurt Austin

Politics/Government

Where’s Karen? • Cristin Severance, Gene Cotton

Interactive Media

QR Code Donations for Wildfire Victims • Wendy Gatlin

Commercial Campaign

KGW School Supply Drive • Skyler Stever, Joseph DeGise, Kevin Ebel, Jeff Patterson, Josh Schreck

Photographer

Kurt Austin

Video Editor

Kurt Austin